BBN Tonight Full Episode (4-17-25)

The Beam Queen and Floor General have the opportunity to bring home some individual hardware at the NCAA Gymnastics Championships. Isabella Magnelli is back on the national beam for her third and final time, while Creslyn Brose hits the floor for her first NCAA championship. BBN Tonight's Maggie Davis chats with both Wildcats ahead of their competition.

