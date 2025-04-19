BBN Tonight: full episode 4-18-25

Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis have the latest on UK Athletics, including Collin Chandler announcing his return to Big Blue Nation. Listen to what Mark Pope has to say about the freshmen moving up.

Twenty-one UK student-athletes were inducted into the Frank G. Ham Society of Character in 2025. Kentucky Track's Jackson Watts is one of those athletes, the steeple chase SEC medalist has a special connection to the organization, Big Brothers Big Sisters. Sierra Newton shares his story with us.

La Familia TBT players are being announced! Keith Farmer catches up with former Wildcat DeAndre Liggins!

Isabella Magnellis and Creslyn Brose end the Kentucky Gymnastics season with 9-9 performances on the beam and floor, respectively. More on their All-American finish.

