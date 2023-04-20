Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Tonight Full Episode (4-19-23)

BBN Tonight watch full episode
BBN Tonight
BBN Tonight watch full episode
Posted at 8:00 PM, Apr 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-19 20:00:03-04
Mitch Barnhart weighs in on NIL Era (4-19-23)
Jordan Wright: NFL Pre-Draft interviews(4-19-23)
Men's Golf SEC Championships is here (4-19-23)
One Day for UK (4-19-23)

It’s One Day For UK, and the University of Kentucky Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart says their focus is on Memorial Coliseum renovations, which is home to volleyball, women’s basketball, gymnastics, stunt, and so many more campus events.

For how to make a donation visit: onedayforuk.uky.edu.

Keith Farmer talks to outside linebacker Jordan Wright about his time at Kentucky and how he's prepared for the NFL Draft.

Men's Golf starts its 5-day competition at the SEC Championships in Georgia. We preview it by hearing from Garrett Wood.

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Live Derby Coverage!

Watch LEX 18 Live at the Derby!