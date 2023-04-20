BBN Tonight Full Episode (4-19-23)

It’s One Day For UK, and the University of Kentucky Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart says their focus is on Memorial Coliseum renovations, which is home to volleyball, women’s basketball, gymnastics, stunt, and so many more campus events.

For how to make a donation visit: onedayforuk.uky.edu.

Keith Farmer talks to outside linebacker Jordan Wright about his time at Kentucky and how he's prepared for the NFL Draft.

Men's Golf starts its 5-day competition at the SEC Championships in Georgia. We preview it by hearing from Garrett Wood.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.