Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Tonight full episode 4-19-24

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
BBN Tonight watch full episode
BBN Tonight
BBN Tonight watch full episode
Posted at 8:00 PM, Apr 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-19 20:00:08-04
BBN Tonight full episode 4-19-24
Kentucky Baseball Pummels Louisville! (4-19-24)
Old School Cool! (4-19-24)
Kentucky Women's Basketball Updates(4-19-24)

Maggie Davis and Kinsey Lee discuss the latest UK Athletics headlines, including UK vs. Tennessee baseball, the men's and women's tennis SEC Tournaments and the softball team's upcoming series.

Plus, are the denim jerseys coming back? We go to a local vintage store to find out which '90s trends are coming back with Mark Pope!

UK women's basketball head coach Kenny Brooks is still making moves. Kinsey and Maggie have more on his newest assistants and how they're handling international recruiting for the upcoming season.

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18