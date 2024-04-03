BBN Tonight Full Episode (4-2-24)

Kentucky Football's offensive coordinator reveals that his favorite time of the year is spring ball. Spring gives Bush Hamdan the chance to teach and get to the nitty-gritty of things, while players get to move around and see what positions work best.

Kinsey Lee caught up with defensive back Maxwell Hairston.

Kentucky Baseball's Tuesday night game against the Louisville Cardinals did get postponed but our Keith Farmer did sit down with junior Ryan Waldschmidt.

The McDonald's All-American games started Tuesday night and several 2024 Kentucky Wildcats are participating. We hear from Boogie Fland and Jayden Quiantance.

Women's Golf's Jensen Castle and Laney Frye make their return to the Augusta National Women's Amateur starting tomorrow!

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.