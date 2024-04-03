Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (4-2-24)

BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:00 PM, Apr 02, 2024
Kentucky Football spring cleaning (4-2-24)
One-on-one with Ryan Waldschmidt (4-2-24)
2024 McDonald's All-Americans (4-2-24)
Jensen Castle + Laney Frye tee off (4-2-24)

Kentucky Football's offensive coordinator reveals that his favorite time of the year is spring ball. Spring gives Bush Hamdan the chance to teach and get to the nitty-gritty of things, while players get to move around and see what positions work best.

Kinsey Lee caught up with defensive back Maxwell Hairston.

Kentucky Baseball's Tuesday night game against the Louisville Cardinals did get postponed but our Keith Farmer did sit down with junior Ryan Waldschmidt.

The McDonald's All-American games started Tuesday night and several 2024 Kentucky Wildcats are participating. We hear from Boogie Fland and Jayden Quiantance.

Women's Golf's Jensen Castle and Laney Frye make their return to the Augusta National Women's Amateur starting tomorrow!

