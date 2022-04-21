Watch
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Tonight full episode 4-20-22

Originally aired live at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
BBN Tonight
LEX18
BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:20 PM, Apr 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-20 20:20:58-04
Full Episode 4-20-22
EXCLUSIVE: Oscar Tshiebwe, part 1 (4-20-22)
EXCLUSIVE: Oscar Tshiebwe, part 2 (4-20-22)
Other headlines (4-20-22)
Tennis SEC Championships (4-20-22)

Oscar Tshiebwe is returning to Kentucky for another season as a Wildcat. He sits down exclusively with BBN Tonight's Keith Farmer to discuss that decision and where he goes from here. In part one of their conversation, Oscar discusses what went into the decision to return for another year of college basketball, including the advice he got from his coaches and family. What are his goals for next season? Plus, you HAVE to hear what he had to say about being named a Kentucky Colonel!

In part two, they talk about his goals for next season, how he can still improve his game, and why he wants John Calipari to take him on recruiting trips this summer.

We also have the day's other headlines, including the Kentucky vs. Louisville baseball game and Erin Coffel's recent success with UK softball.

BBN Tonight social media channels push

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo