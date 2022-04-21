BBN Tonight full episode 4-20-22

Oscar Tshiebwe is returning to Kentucky for another season as a Wildcat. He sits down exclusively with BBN Tonight's Keith Farmer to discuss that decision and where he goes from here. In part one of their conversation, Oscar discusses what went into the decision to return for another year of college basketball, including the advice he got from his coaches and family. What are his goals for next season? Plus, you HAVE to hear what he had to say about being named a Kentucky Colonel!

In part two, they talk about his goals for next season, how he can still improve his game, and why he wants John Calipari to take him on recruiting trips this summer.

We also have the day's other headlines, including the Kentucky vs. Louisville baseball game and Erin Coffel's recent success with UK softball.