BBN Tonight Full Episode (4-20-23)

Posted at 8:00 PM, Apr 20, 2023
Baseball, Softball host SEC weekend (4-20-23)
Jacquez Jones: Pre-NFL Draft (4-20-23)
Masai Russell makes Bowerman Watchlist top 10 (4-20-23)

Kentucky Baseball and Softball both host SEC series this weekend here in Lexington. Saturday will also be Bark at the Park so visit ukathletics.com to find out how to sign up your pooch or register at WeAreUK@uky.edu.

We're seven days away from the MFL Draft and Keith Farmer talks to inside linebacker Jacquez Jones about his professional dreams.

Kentucky Track & Field's Masai Russell has made the top 10 for the Bowerman award watchlist.

