BBN Tonight Full Episode (4-21-25)

The Kentucky Baseball team secured a resume-boosting win over the weekend, taking the SEC series against a 2nd ranked Tennessee team in Knoxville. Maggie Davis and Keith Farmer recap the fun!

Voice of the Wildcats Tom Leach joins us to discuss the win and more!

Track & Field did well at the Tom Jones Invitational over the weekend, with several freshman records broken!

