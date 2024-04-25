Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (4-24-24)

BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:00 PM, Apr 24, 2024
Mark Pope quickly forming his staff (4-24-24)
CATSPY: Mr. & Miss Wildcat (4-24-24)
CATSPY: Year in review (4-24-24)
Tyrese Maxey NBA's Most Improved Player (4-24-24)

The Catspy Awards have concluded!
Mr. & Miss Wildcat is the award given to student-athletes who encompass all-around excellence in athletics, academics, character, and service. We start our recap with the winners of Mr. & Miss Wildcat and the year in review.

The NFL Draft starts this weekend, we take a look at the Wildcats waiting for their name to be called.

