Watch
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Tonight full episode 4-25-22

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
BBN Tonight
LEX18
BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:40 PM, Apr 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-25 20:53:30-04
BBN Tonight full episode 4-25-22
Ralph Hacker's HOF + Track's big weekend (4-25-22)
Tom Leach joins the show (4-25-22)
Bark at the Park recaps (4-25-22)
Goodnight! (4-25-22)

Keith Farmer and Eli Gehn have the latest UK Athletics news. We have an in-depth look at UK track and field's Kentucky Invitational results. Plus, hear from Ralph Hacker!

Then, they talk with Tom Leach about the ever-evolving Kentucky basketball roster, Keidron Smith's signing with UK football, and Bruiser Flint and Jai Lucas job rumors.

The beautiful weather in Lexington over the weekend didn't exactly to beautiful results for Kentucky baseball and softball. We have the rundown on both Bark in the Parks!

Have a great night, and we'll see you again tomorrow night at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News:

bbn tonight promo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo