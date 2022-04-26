BBN Tonight full episode 4-25-22

Keith Farmer and Eli Gehn have the latest UK Athletics news. We have an in-depth look at UK track and field's Kentucky Invitational results. Plus, hear from Ralph Hacker!

Then, they talk with Tom Leach about the ever-evolving Kentucky basketball roster, Keidron Smith's signing with UK football, and Bruiser Flint and Jai Lucas job rumors.

The beautiful weather in Lexington over the weekend didn't exactly to beautiful results for Kentucky baseball and softball. We have the rundown on both Bark in the Parks!

Have a great night, and we'll see you again tomorrow night at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News: