BBN Tonight Full Episode (4-25-23)

Posted at 8:00 PM, Apr 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-25 20:00:00-04
2023 Catspys Recap (4-25-23)
Erin Coffel: Closing in on history (4-25-23)
Chris Rodriguez, Jr.: Pre-NFL Draft Interview (4-25-23)
Levis going first in the NFL Draft? (4-25-23)

We're recapping the2023 Catspy Awards Ceremony!

Kinsey Lee feature's the junior softball player who's closing in on the home run record at UK, Erin Coffel.

Keith Farmer talks to C-Rod ahead of the NFL Draft. And speaking of the Draft, former Kentucky QB Will Levis is now projected the number-one pick!

