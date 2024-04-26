Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (4-25-24)

BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:00 PM, Apr 25, 2024
NFL Draft Day! (4-25-24)
Dick Gabriel + the Bat Cats (4-25-24)
Calling all softball Swifties (4-25-24)

It's NFL Draft night! We're previewing the action as 10 Wildcats hope to hear their names called over the weekend.

UK Sports Network's Dick Gabriel joins us in the studio to talk about the Bats Cats in their final stretch of the regular season.

Softball's Sydney Langdon wins SEC Freshman of the Week.

