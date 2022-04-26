BBN Tonight full episode 4-26-22
Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
Posted at 7:50 PM, Apr 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-26 19:50:44-04
Previewing the Big Blue Wall's NFL Draft. Hear from Luke Fortner and Darian Kinnard. Oscar Tshiebwe speaks about his faith.
Plus, Keith talks with Kentucky baseball player turned Gnome Luke Becker, and we go "cooking with the Cats" alongside UK volleyball.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Morning Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.