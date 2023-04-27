Watch Now
Sports

BBN Tonight Full Episode (4-26-23)

BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:00 PM, Apr 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-26 20:00:06-04
Will Levis soaking it all in (4-26-23)
Defense to the NFL (4-26-23)
Carrington Valentine: Pre-NFL Draft Interview (4-26-23)
Record setting crowd at KPP (4-26-23)

We are officially one day away from the NFL Draft! We check in with Will Levis today with how he's feeling about the big day.

We also take a look back on Kentucky Football's Pro Day for all the Wildcats putting their name in the hat.

Carrington Valentine is the last of the Pro Day one-on-ones.

We will be live from Kansas City from the Draft as your pre-show special!

4-26 BBN BEFORE THE DRAFT PUSH.jpg

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

