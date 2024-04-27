Watch Now
BBN Tonight full episode 4-26-24

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
Posted at 8:00 PM, Apr 26, 2024
NFL Draft, day 2 (4-26-42)
TK's lifetime achievement award (4-26-24)
Men's tennis at the CATSPYs (4-26-24)
Weekend Reminders (4-26-24)

Hear from Kentucky football players who are hoping to hear their names called in this weekend's NFL Draft. Brenden Bates and Kenneth Horsey tell us "Why Kentucky?"

Then, Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis bring you more exlusive coverage from the CATSPYs, including equipment manager TK's lifetime achievement award. Hear from the big winner, Tom Kalinowski, as well as the two players who introduced him, Eli Cox and Marques Cox.

They also talk with members of this year's UK men's tennis team about the program's back-to-back SEC Tournament titles, while they prepare for the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

Stick around because we also have an update on the softball team and the men's golf team.

