BBN Tonight Full Episode (4-30-24)

Posted at 7:29 PM, Apr 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-30 19:29:04-04
Isabella Magnelli + Hailey Davis have an exciting announcement (4-30-23)
Teagan Garrison: The Keightley Assist Award winner (4-30-23)
Tourney time for Men's Tennis (4-30-23)
UK Baseball's little league weekend (4-30-23)

Kentucky Gymnastics Isabella Magnelli and Hailey Davis join Maggie Davis and Keith Farmer in studio for a big announcement!

We revisit the Catspy Awards, where Teagan Garrison was awarded the Keightley Assist Award.

The Men's Tennis team is officially the 5-seed in the NCAA Tournament and will take on DePaul in round one on Friday. They prepare to host the regional rounds at Hilary J. Boone Tennis Center.

