Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Tonight Full Episode (4-6-23)

BBN Tonight watch full episode
BBN Tonight
BBN Tonight watch full episode
Posted at 8:00 PM, Apr 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-06 20:00:07-04
White talks safety depth (4-6-23)
Spring Standout: Zion Childress (4-6-23)
Kentucky Track bestowed SEC weekly honors (4-6-23)
Baseball and softball in action (4-6-23)

Kentucky football's defense looks pretty good this spring if you ask defensive coordinator Brad White. He highlights the young outside linebackers as a group to watch.

Zion Childress is a spring standout! The safety had some big minutes late last season and looks to continue his growth with more minutes this upcoming season.

Kentucky Track athletes Masai Russell, Anthaya Charlton, and Jordan Turner were all bestowed SEC weekly honors.

Kentucky Baseball and Softball are in action starting Friday!

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Live Derby Coverage!

Watch LEX 18 Live at the Derby!