Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Tonight Full Episode (4-7-23)

BBN Tonight watch full episode
BBN Tonight
BBN Tonight watch full episode
Posted at 7:58 PM, Apr 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-07 19:58:01-04
Reed Sheppard: Unanimous All-State (4-7-23)
Defensive backs coach: Chris Collins (4-7-23)
Former Soccer Wildcat a member of LSC (4-7-23)

Reed Sheppard has been placed on the Courier-journal's All-State team as a unanimous selection. Women's basketball seniors Robyn Benton and Blair Green officially said their goodbyes to Big Blue Nation.

Kentucky Men's Golf is hoping to carry one of its best performances through the rest of the season.

Defensive backs coach Chris Collins just signed a contract extension to stay in Lexington until 2025, so Maggie Davis caught up with him on how spring ball is going.

Former Kentucky Soccer Wildcat Kaelon Fox joins BBN Tonight ahead of Lexington Soccer Club's home opener tomorrow.

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Live Derby Coverage!

Watch LEX 18 Live at the Derby!