BBN Tonight Full Episode (4-7-23)

Reed Sheppard has been placed on the Courier-journal's All-State team as a unanimous selection. Women's basketball seniors Robyn Benton and Blair Green officially said their goodbyes to Big Blue Nation.

Kentucky Men's Golf is hoping to carry one of its best performances through the rest of the season.

Defensive backs coach Chris Collins just signed a contract extension to stay in Lexington until 2025, so Maggie Davis caught up with him on how spring ball is going.

Former Kentucky Soccer Wildcat Kaelon Fox joins BBN Tonight ahead of Lexington Soccer Club's home opener tomorrow.

