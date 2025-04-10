BBN Tonight Full Episode (4-9-25)

The Kentucky Baseball team lost a heartbreaker against Louisville. In extra innings, the Cardinals called the game with a walk-off win. Kentucky moves to 18-12 as it prepares to host No. 2 Texas Friday at 6:30 p.m.
It's the final week of spring football, we hear offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan, wide receivers coach L'Damian Washington, and more.
Kentucky Track & Field continues to blaze their way through the schedule. Collins Kiprop Kipngok earned his second SEC Freshman of the Week title after smashing UK's 3000m Steeplechase Record.
BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.
You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.