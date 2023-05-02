Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (5-1-23)

BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:00 PM, May 01, 2023
Where did the NFL Cats land? (5-1-23)
NFL Draft talk with Tom Leach (5-1-23)
Male Athlete of the Year: Liam Draxl (5-1-23)
Cats swept by Vanderbilt (5-1-23)

Three Kentucky football Wildcats have been drafted into the NFL! Will Levis, Chris Rodriguex, Jr., and Carrington Valentine were picked.

Tashawn Manning, Keirdron Smith, and DeAndre Square have all signed a deal as undrafted free agents and have a pretty good shot at staying on their respective teams.

We talk all about it with the voice of the Wildcats, Tom Leach.

Maggie Davis talks one-on-one with UK's Male Athlete of the Year: Liam Draxl.

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

