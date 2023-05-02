BBN Tonight Full Episode (5-1-23)

Three Kentucky football Wildcats have been drafted into the NFL! Will Levis, Chris Rodriguex, Jr., and Carrington Valentine were picked.

Tashawn Manning, Keirdron Smith, and DeAndre Square have all signed a deal as undrafted free agents and have a pretty good shot at staying on their respective teams.

We talk all about it with the voice of the Wildcats, Tom Leach.

Maggie Davis talks one-on-one with UK's Male Athlete of the Year: Liam Draxl.

