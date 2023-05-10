Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (5-10-23)

BBN Tonight
Posted at 7:59 PM, May 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-10 19:59:03-04
UK Softball starts SEC Tournament play (5-10-23)
Bat Cats regaining their edge (5-10-23)
2023 SEC Faulty Achievement Award (5-10-23)

Kentucky Softball is in Fayetteville, Arkansas competing in the SEC tournament. Their first opponent is number 8 Florida, who the Cats just took down in their last regular-season series. Head coach Rachel Lawson stops by to talk about the season overall and the tournament that lies ahead.

Kentucky Baseball is taking the ebbs and flows of the season to gear up for a number 17 Tennessee this weekend. We talk to head coach Nick Mingione.

