BBN Tonight full episode (5-10-24)

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
Posted at 8:00 PM, May 10, 2024
Friday headlines (5-10-24)
CINEMATIC: UK over Arkansas (5-10-24)
Blue Heart Award goes to... (5-10-24)
Happy Mother's Day, BBN! (5-10-24)

Maggie Davis and Kinsey Lee get you caught up on all things UK Athletics. They'll start with a preview of this weekend's UK tennis match in the super regionals. Hear from senior Josh Lapadat as the Cats look to set a new attendance record.

Then, we're taking a look back at Kentucky baseball's monumental series win over Arkansas.

Plus, we're bringing you stories of resilience, as we unveil this year's winners of the "Blue Heart" CATSPY award.

