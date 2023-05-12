BBN Tonight Full Episode (5-11-23)

Kentucky softball is no longer in the SEC tournament. The Cats took on Florida Thursday morning after storms canceled the game Wednesday night. Kentucky fell 5-2, but the season's not over - the NCAA Selection Show is Sunday, May 14 at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

Kentucky Men's Tennis hosts another round of the NCAA D1 tournament this weekend. On Saturday, Keith Farmer talks to Alexandre LeBlanc and Taha Baadi ahead of the match against no. 21 Stanford.

Outdoor SEC Championships have also started for the Track & Field team in Baton Rouge, LA. We see what a practice with freshman Jordan Anthony is like.

Women's Golf's Laney Frye ends the season on a high note breaking program records.

