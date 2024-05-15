Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Tonight Full Episode (5-14-24)

BBN Tonight watch full episode
BBN Tonight
BBN Tonight watch full episode
Posted at 8:00 PM, May 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-14 20:00:00-04
Meet Alvin Brooks III, Men's basketball associate head coach (5-14-24)
Tom Leach joins us (5-14-24)
Ramon Jefferson signs UDFA with Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-14-24)

Meet the Cats: Kentucky Men's Basketball Associate head coach Alvin Brooks III sits down with Keith Farmer.

UK Sports Network's Tom Leach joins us to discuss the coaching staff, the direction of the men's basketball team, the Bat Cats, and more.

Running back Ramon Jefferson teams up with Liam Coen once again! Jefferson signed an Undrafted Free Agent Deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18