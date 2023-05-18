BBN Tonight full episode 5-17-23

Maggie Davis and Eli Gehn are joined in the studio by the voice of the Bat Cats, Darren Headrick, to preview UK baseball's final home series of the regular season, against No. 3 Florida.

Hear what head coach Nick Mingione had to say about the series, and get Darren's take on the possible post-season implications that impact this series. Plus, Friday's game is senior night! What will their legacy be?

The Kentucky men's tennis team is still dancing. The Cats have arrived in Orlando for the NCAA Tournament's Elite Eight. They'll take on Virginia for a rematch with the Final Four on the line. Hear the latest from head coach Cedric Kauffmann and top singles player Liam Draxl. The post-season is also upon the UK softball team. We honor super senior Kayla Kowalik.

