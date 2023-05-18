Watch Now
BBN Tonight full episode 5-17-23

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
Posted at 8:00 PM, May 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-17 20:00:01-04
Darren Headrick previews UK Baseball vs. Florida (5-17-23)
Tennis + Softball post-season updates (5-17-23)
UK Athletics GPA updates (5-17-23)

Maggie Davis and Eli Gehn are joined in the studio by the voice of the Bat Cats, Darren Headrick, to preview UK baseball's final home series of the regular season, against No. 3 Florida.

Hear what head coach Nick Mingione had to say about the series, and get Darren's take on the possible post-season implications that impact this series. Plus, Friday's game is senior night! What will their legacy be?

The Kentucky men's tennis team is still dancing. The Cats have arrived in Orlando for the NCAA Tournament's Elite Eight. They'll take on Virginia for a rematch with the Final Four on the line. Hear the latest from head coach Cedric Kauffmann and top singles player Liam Draxl. The post-season is also upon the UK softball team. We honor super senior Kayla Kowalik.

