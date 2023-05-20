BBN Tonight Full Episode (5-19-23)

Kentucky Softball took down the Miami (OH) RedHawks in the NCAA Regionals Friday afternoon, 9-1. We take a look at who the team faces next on Saturday.

The football program added seven players from the transfer portal. We learn more about:



Offensive lineman Ben Christman, formerly at Ohio State

Offensive lineman Courtland Ford, formerly at Southern California

Defensive back Kevin Larkins Jr., formerly at Livingstone College

Offensive lineman Dylan Ray, formerly at West Virginia

Inside linebacker Daveren Rayner, formerly at Illinois State

Kicker Alex Raynor, formerly at Georgia Southern

Running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye, formerly at NC State

Former Wildcat and WNBA superstar Rhyne Howard is featured in SLAM Magazine. She shares her love for BBN and her special bond with former UK men's basketball player Terrence Clarke.

