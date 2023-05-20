Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (5-19-23)

BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:00 PM, May 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-19 20:03:05-04
Softball Cats spoil RedHawks revenge 9-1 (5-19-23)
Meet the Kentucky Football transfers (5-19-23)
SEC Track Recap (5-19-23)
Rhyne Howard in SLAM Magazine (5-19-23)

Kentucky Softball took down the Miami (OH) RedHawks in the NCAA Regionals Friday afternoon, 9-1. We take a look at who the team faces next on Saturday.

The football program added seven players from the transfer portal. We learn more about:

  • Offensive lineman Ben Christman, formerly at Ohio State
  • Offensive lineman Courtland Ford, formerly at Southern California
  • Defensive back Kevin Larkins Jr., formerly at Livingstone College
  • Offensive lineman Dylan Ray, formerly at West Virginia
  • Inside linebacker Daveren Rayner, formerly at Illinois State
  • Kicker Alex Raynor, formerly at Georgia Southern
  • Running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye, formerly at NC State

Former Wildcat and WNBA superstar Rhyne Howard is featured in SLAM Magazine. She shares her love for BBN and her special bond with former UK men's basketball player Terrence Clarke.

