BBN Tonight full episode (5-21-24)

Maggie Davis and Kinsey Lee preview UK baseball's first game of the SEC Tournament, against the LSU Tigers. See the updated bracket and hear from the SEC Coach of the Year, Nick Mingione.

The post-season has also arrived for Kentucky's track and field program. The Wildcats are hosting the NCAA East First Rounds in Lexington this week. Click here for more information regarding the meet schedule and ticket options; watch the clip above to hear UK head coach Lonnie Greene's conversation with our Sierra Newton!

One former Wildcat has been inducted into his hometown's Hall of Fame. Hear from former Mr. Kentucky basketball, Dominique Hawkins.

Stick around because we also have the latest on the national awards coming to the UK Stunt team, as well as more on the newest member of the Kentucky men's golf team.

