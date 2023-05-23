BBN Tonight Full Episode (5-22-23)

Kentucky Baseball finishes the regular season ranked in the top 25 and earns the 8th seed in the SEC Tournament. Dick Gabriel joins us to break down the Bat Cats.

Tom leach joins in on the fun too! We catch up on football moves, how the Kentucky Men's Basketball team's roster will look this upcoming season, and more.

The softball team's season has come to an end. We commemorate the senior class.

BBN Tonight

