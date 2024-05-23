Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

BBN Tonight full episode 5-22-24

Originally aired live at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:05 PM, May 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-22 20:29:09-04
Recapping UK Baseball's Tough Day at the Office 5-22-24
Big Blue Nihon! UK Volleyball Takes Japan 5-22-24

Kentucky baseball dropped its opening game in the SEC Tournament Tuesday morning, when the No. 3 seed Wildcats were upset by the tournament's No. 11 seed, LSU. The Tigers move to the winner's bracket after their 11-0 win over Kentucky, while the Cats slip into the elimination bracket.

UK baseball will face Arkansas, in a loser-goes-home matchup between the Cats and the Razorbacks. First pitch is set for 10:30 a.m. ET (9:30 a.m. local, in Hoover) on the SEC Network.

Maggie Davis and Eli Gehn are live in the BBN Tonight studio with more on SEC baseball, including the latest from the voice of the Bat Cats, Darren Headrick.

Stick around, because they're also bringing you an insider's look at the Kentucky volleyball team's 11-day trip to Japan. The Cats will play five games while overseas, but they're also making time for plenty of fun - including a tour of a UK-themed restaurant!

