Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Tonight Full Episode (5-23-23)

BBN Tonight watch full episode
BBN Tonight
BBN Tonight watch full episode
Posted at 8:00 PM, May 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-23 20:00:13-04
Brooklynn Miles is a Wildcat! (5-23-23)
Kentucky Track: Lonnie Greene (5-23-23)
Liam Draxl Mic'd Up (5-23-23)
Seven Cats earn Athlon Sports Accolades (5-23-23)

Kentucky women's basketball adds Brooklynn Miles to the roster. The junior transferred from Tennessee and was the 2021 Miss Kentucky Basketball winner.

The track team is competing in the NCAA East Preliminaries, so Keith Farmer talked to head coach Lonnie Greene.

And we check in with Kentucky men's tennis' Liam Draxl, to see what a mic'd up practice is like with him.

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth