SportsBBN Tonight

BBN Tonight Full Episode (5-23-24)

Posted at 8:19 PM, May 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-23 20:19:34-04
Waldschmidt homers twice in UK SEC Tournament win over Arkansas (5-23-24)
Emma Grome joins us from Japan (5-23-24)
Track punches two tickets to Eugene (5-23-24)
In memorium of Guy Strong (5-23-24)

The Kentucky Baseball team lives another day. The Cats win 9-6 against Arkansas to stay alive in the SEC Tournament.

