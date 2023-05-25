BBN Tonight Full Episode (5-24-23)

Kentucky Baseball was rolled on by the Crimson Tide 4-0 in six innings. We hear from head coach Nick Mingione and Senior Darren Williams about how they look to the NCAA Tournament.

The Voice of the Wildcats, Tom Leach, will be inducted into the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame!

Men's Tennis season has officially come to an end. Liam Draxl finished the day n the NCAA round of 16 after a hard-fought battle against the no. 3 player.

Charles "Cotton" Nash passed away earlier this week, we look at the impact he left on University of Kentucky athletics.

The women's golf team will be a force to be reckoned with next season. Three Wildcats return for a super senior year!

