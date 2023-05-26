BBN Tonight Full Episode (5-25-23)

We are officially 100 days away from Kentucky football!!! GET EXCITED! Kenneth Horsey has been named Pop Warner College Football Player of the Year for his efforts inside the classroom, on the field, and within the community. Plus, Will Levis is talking with the media regarding his first week of Organized Team Activities with the Titans. Hear how he's adjusting to the league life PLUS his legendary lunch with Tom Brady.

Keith Farmer talks one-on-one with the voice of the Wildcats, Tom Leach. Congratulations are also in order for Brigid DeVries, one of the founding administrators/coaches of UK women’s varsity sports. Leach and DeVries are both members of the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame, class of 2023, and will be honored this September.

Men's Golf senior Alex Goff stops by after a phenomenal season on the green. Even better news? He's coming back!

Stick around because we have updates on the Kentucky track and field team's competition in Jacksonville.

