BBN Tonight Full Episode (5-26-23)

The Kentucky Baseball team is inching closer to NCAA Selection Monday. Maggie Davis talks to 7th-year super senior Darren Wiliams about the overall season while previewing what's ahead for the Wildcats.

And he's not the only super senior we check in with. Kentucky Softball's Kayla Kowalik stops by the studio to discuss what's next for her.

The women's tennis team head coach has been announced, and we check in on the Kentucky Track & Field teams as they continue competing for the NCAA East preliminaries.