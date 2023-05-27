Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Tonight Full Episode (5-26-23)

BBN Tonight watch full episode
BBN Tonight
BBN Tonight watch full episode
Posted at 8:00 PM, May 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-26 20:00:03-04
Previewing post-season with Darren Williams (5-26-23)
Super Senior: Kayla Kowalik (5-26-23)
Six advance at NCAA Track Regionals (5-26-23)

The Kentucky Baseball team is inching closer to NCAA Selection Monday. Maggie Davis talks to 7th-year super senior Darren Wiliams about the overall season while previewing what's ahead for the Wildcats.

And he's not the only super senior we check in with. Kentucky Softball's Kayla Kowalik stops by the studio to discuss what's next for her.

The women's tennis team head coach has been announced, and we check in on the Kentucky Track & Field teams as they continue competing for the NCAA East preliminaries.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth