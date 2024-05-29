BBN Tonight Full Episode (5-28-24)

The Kentucky Baseball team continues its historic run into the postseason as the number two overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Cats host the regional round for back-to-back years, the first time in program history. We hear from head coach Nick Mingione.

Kentucky Football's Ray Davis wasted no time making an immediate impact in Buffalo, NY. "He's going to change the trajectory of foster care." Davis uses his time in foster care to help those now.

Head basketball coaches Kenny Brooks and Mark Pope are the newest Kentucky Colonels!

