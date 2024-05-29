Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Tonight Full Episode (5-28-24)

Posted at 8:00 PM, May 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-28 20:00:00-04
Record breaking postseason for SEC (5-28-24)
Ray Davis "Luggage of Love" in Buffalo (5-28-24)
Coach Brooks + Coach Pope are Kentucky Colonels (5-28-24)

The Kentucky Baseball team continues its historic run into the postseason as the number two overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Cats host the regional round for back-to-back years, the first time in program history. We hear from head coach Nick Mingione.

Kentucky Football's Ray Davis wasted no time making an immediate impact in Buffalo, NY. "He's going to change the trajectory of foster care." Davis uses his time in foster care to help those now.

Head basketball coaches Kenny Brooks and Mark Pope are the newest Kentucky Colonels!

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18