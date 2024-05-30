BBN Tonight Full Episode (5-29-24)

The voice of the Kentucky Baseball team, Darren Headrick, joins Maggie Davis and Keith Farmer in studio for a look ahead to this weekend's NCAA Baseball Regional.

Erin Coffel is an All-American for the third time in her collegiate career! The only Wildcat to do so back-to-back-to-back!

TheKentucky 15 Clubplans to bring the First Friday Fan Fest to Kentucky fans in Ashland! On Friday, June 7th, meet UK football players and hang out.

Join us for the Ashland First Friday Fan Fest and meet your favorite Kentucky football players up close and personal. 🤩 Don’t miss your chance to snag autographs and create memories!



📅 Date: June 7th, 2024

🕕 Time: 6:00 PM EST



See you there! @UKCoachStoops @UKCoachGran pic.twitter.com/z7hfIp0RTV — The 15 Club (@The15Club_nil) May 29, 2024

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.