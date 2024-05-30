Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Tonight Full Episode (5-29-24)

BBN Tonight promo fsg.jpg
BBN TONIGHT
BBN Tonight promo fsg.jpg
Posted at 8:00 PM, May 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-29 20:00:03-04
Darren Headrick joins BBN Tonight (5-29-24)

The voice of the Kentucky Baseball team, Darren Headrick, joins Maggie Davis and Keith Farmer in studio for a look ahead to this weekend's NCAA Baseball Regional.

Erin Coffel is an All-American for the third time in her collegiate career! The only Wildcat to do so back-to-back-to-back!

TheKentucky 15 Clubplans to bring the First Friday Fan Fest to Kentucky fans in Ashland! On Friday, June 7th, meet UK football players and hang out.

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18