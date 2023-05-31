Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (5-30-23)

BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:00 PM, May 30, 2023
Kentucky Baseball hosts Lexington regional (5-30-23)
Previewing the post-season with UK Baseball (5-30-23)
15 Wildcats to heading to Austin, TX (5-30-23)

Kentucky Proud Park is officially a regional host site for the NCAA tournament! We talk to head coach Nick Mingione, and senior Darren Williams and have a one-on-one with catcher Devin Burkes.

The Kentucky Track & Field team had 15 athletes qualify for the NCAA Championships in Austin, Texas next week!

