BBN Tonight full episode 5-30-24

Lexington is preparing for a big weekend! The Kentucky baseball team prepares to host the NCAA Regionals, while a plethora of other, major events are also coming to town. We talk with head coach Nick Mingione, who was up bright and early to meet with the Big Blue Nation at the Kroger on campus.

Then, former Wildcat and current UK Sports Network analyst Darren Williams joins Keith and Maggie in the studio with his take on the team's season and how they can get the "dub" this weekend.

Another former Cat is returning to Lexington this summer. More on James Young!