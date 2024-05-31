BBN Tonight: Full Episode 5-31-24

Keith Farmer and Eli Gehn break down Kentucky baseball's win over Western Michigan in the opening round of the Lexington Regional. Hear from head coach Nick Mingione, as well as members of Big Blue Nation who were in attendance for a beautiful day at Kentucky Proud Park.

Then, Maggie Davis and Nick Lazaroff introduce you to the man who always gets the Cats going, whether he's on the road driving the team bus, or storming the field to celebrate a big win. Meet Jackie McCloud, who's been with the program for 12 years, and learn why he always goes through roundabouts twice!

No one celebrates a @UKBaseball win like Mr. Jackie!!



Tonight at 7:30, we introduce you to the man who always gets the Bat Cats going -- whether he's on the road driving the team bus or on the field at KPP celebrating after a big win



With @NickelLaz for @BBNTonight 🚌 pic.twitter.com/0YETx5K46a — Maggie Davis (@MaggieDavisTV) May 31, 2024

From a driver... to a Tiger! Meet the Saint X graduate and Louisville native who's suiting up for the Wildcats for his senior season.

BBN Tonight

Join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.