BBN Tonight: Full Episode 5-31-24

Originally aired live at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
Posted at 7:56 PM, May 31, 2024
Bat Cats grind out NCAA game 1 win vs Western Michigan (5-31-24)
Jackie McCloud's impact (5-31-24)
Ryan Nicholson's path back to Kentucky (5-31-24)
Jaxson Robinson is officially a Wildcat (5-31-24)

Keith Farmer and Eli Gehn break down Kentucky baseball's win over Western Michigan in the opening round of the Lexington Regional. Hear from head coach Nick Mingione, as well as members of Big Blue Nation who were in attendance for a beautiful day at Kentucky Proud Park.

Then, Maggie Davis and Nick Lazaroff introduce you to the man who always gets the Cats going, whether he's on the road driving the team bus, or storming the field to celebrate a big win. Meet Jackie McCloud, who's been with the program for 12 years, and learn why he always goes through roundabouts twice!

From a driver... to a Tiger! Meet the Saint X graduate and Louisville native who's suiting up for the Wildcats for his senior season.

