BBN Tonight Full Episode (5-4-23)

Posted at 8:00 PM, May 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-04 20:20:56-04
Alafia Ayeni: UK Men's Tennis (5-4-23)
Team of the Year (5-4-23)
Cooking with the Volleyball Cats (5-4-23)

Kentucky Men's Tennis team will host the opening weekend of the NCAA Men's Tennis tournament at the Hilary J. Boone Tennis Complex. We sit down with grad-transfer Alafia Ayeni ahead of the team's first match against Presbyterian on Friday.

We talked to UK Catspy's Teams of the Year: Volleyball and Rifle.

Then we hit the kitchen with the Volleyball Cats for a healthy meal.

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

