Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Tonight Full Episode (5-5-23)

BBN Tonight watch full episode
BBN Tonight
BBN Tonight watch full episode
Posted at 8:00 PM, May 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-05 20:00:02-04
Kentucky Oaks + Kentucky Volleyball (5-5-23)
Kentucky Connections (5-5-23)
Largest UK Athletics Class (5-5-23)

It's Kentucky Oaks Day so naturally we found the Kentucky sports connections between UK Athletics and the horse racing world.

We hear from Kenny McPeek and how he helped bring in a big name.

Head volleyball coach Craig Skinner stops by to talk about the now-scratched racehorse, the volleyball season, and more.

It's also graduation day so we celebrate all the graduates.

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Live Derby Coverage!

Watch LEX 18 Live at the Derby!