Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Tonight Full Episode (5-6-24)

Originally aired at 7:30 on LEX 18 News
BBN Tonight watch full episode
BBN Tonight
BBN Tonight watch full episode
Posted at 9:11 PM, May 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-06 21:11:35-04
Kentucky Baseball weekend recap (5-6-24)
Catching up with Coffel (5-6-24)
Former Wildcats at the Kentucky Derby (5-6-24)
UK Women's basketball makes ESPN early top 25 (5-6-24)

Kentucky Baseball came up big this weekend, knocking off Arkansas in their series at Kentucky Proud Park, 2-1.

Maggie Davis and Keith Farmer talk to UK softball's Erin Coffel as the Cats prepare for a postseason run.

Several Wildcats made their way to the Kentucky Derby. Sierra Newton caught up with the Cats that walked the red carpet.

The women's basketball roster keeps building.

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18