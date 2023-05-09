Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

BBN Tonight Full Episode (5-8-23)

BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:00 PM, May 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-08 20:00:09-04
UK Men's Tennis is still dancing! (5-8-23)

The Kentucky Men's Tennis team advances in the NCAA tournament. They'll host the regional round at Hilary J. Boone Tennis Complex this weekend.

Baseball and softball both won their SEC series and the volleyball team's 2023 schedule has been released.

