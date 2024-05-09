Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (5-8-24)

BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:00 PM, May 08, 2024
Welcome Home, Gavin Wimsatt (5-8-24)
CATSPY: Volleyball - team of the year (5-8-24)
Men's Tennis in the super regional (5-8-24)
Track going for SEC gold! (5-8-24)

Kentucky Football adds another quarterback to its roster: Gavin Wimsatt from Rutgers University. On the Leach Report, Offensive Coordinator Bush Hamdan talked about the direction of the room.

The 2024 Volleyball schedule has been released. We'll take a look at that and the team's upcoming trip abroad.

The Men's tennis team hosts the super regional at the Boone Tennis Center. Saturday, the Cats face Harvard at 2 p.m.

