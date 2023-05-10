BBN Tonight Full Episode (5-9-23)

The legendary Louisville basketball coach Denny Crum has passed away at the age of 86.

Crum spent 30 years at the helm in Louisville as the Cardinals' head coach

Crum and the late Joe B Hall had a great friendship and brought the Kentucky - Louisville rivalry to life after the two schools had played only 12 times from 1913 to 1983. Crum was inducted to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 1994.

Denny Crum was truly a Hall of Famer. He was kind, had a great sense of humor but make no mistake about it, he was a competitor who wanted to win every game. My heart goes out to Susan and his family and friends. We lost another legend in our state today. Rest in peace, my friend pic.twitter.com/Ncmib5EZQa — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) May 9, 2023

Oscar Tshiebwe was invited to the NBA Draft Combine, and the Kentucky Baseball team swept the no. 3 team over the weekend - so we're bringing in Tom Leach to talk about all that and more.

