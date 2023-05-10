Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (5-9-23)

Posted at 8:00 PM, May 09, 2023
Tshiebwe invited to NBA Draft combine (5-9-23)
Mike Lynden Courage Award (5-9-23)

The legendary Louisville basketball coach Denny Crum has passed away at the age of 86.

Crum spent 30 years at the helm in Louisville as the Cardinals' head coach

Crum and the late Joe B Hall had a great friendship and brought the Kentucky - Louisville rivalry to life after the two schools had played only 12 times from 1913 to 1983. Crum was inducted to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 1994.

Oscar Tshiebwe was invited to the NBA Draft Combine, and the Kentucky Baseball team swept the no. 3 team over the weekend - so we're bringing in Tom Leach to talk about all that and more.

