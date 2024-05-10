Watch Now
Sports

BBN Tonight Full Episode (5-9-24)

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
Posted at 8:04 PM, May 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-09 20:04:50-04
Darren Williams talks Bat Cats (5-9-24)
Respect everybody, fear no one (5-9-24)
Mike Stoops Mic'd Up (5-9-24)

Welcome home, Trent Noah! One day after decommitting from South Carolina, the Harlan County native signed for the Kentucky Men's Basketball team.

Kentucky Baseball prepares for its weekend series against the Florida Gators, and who knows Bat Cats vs. Gators better than Darren Williams? The former baseball cat joins Maggie Davis and Eli Gehn in the studio.

The Men's tennis team plays Harvard for a second time this season, but this time it's in the NCAA super regional. Sierra Newton joins us with a quick update.

