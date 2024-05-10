BBN Tonight Full Episode (5-9-24)

Welcome home, Trent Noah! One day after decommitting from South Carolina, the Harlan County native signed for the Kentucky Men's Basketball team.

Kentucky Baseball prepares for its weekend series against the Florida Gators, and who knows Bat Cats vs. Gators better than Darren Williams? The former baseball cat joins Maggie Davis and Eli Gehn in the studio.

The Men's tennis team plays Harvard for a second time this season, but this time it's in the NCAA super regional. Sierra Newton joins us with a quick update.

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.