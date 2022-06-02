BBN Tonight full episode 6-1-22

Keith Farmer and Anna Tarullo have what you need to know about today's headlines, BBN! They give their predictions for next season's basketball starting lineup, and they have the heartwarming story of CJ Fredrick and Brennan Canada's day at a Lexington elementary school.

Plus, LEX 18's Austin Pollock visits the senior living home that's honoring one of its former residents, Joe B. Hall.

Anna and Keith are also joined by Tom Leach to talk all things UK basketball - John Calipari's appearance on the Paul Finebaum show, Jacob Toppin's return, the hiring of KT Turner and how the roster looks for next year. What did you think about Coach Cal's comments? Let us know on social media:

BBN Tonight

Then, meet one UK student who's changing the game for football players everywhere.

Stick around, because one UK soccer player has been called up to the big leagues, and YOU have a chance to learn from the program's coaching staff this summer! We'll tell you how.