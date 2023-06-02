Watch Now
Sports

BBN Tonight Full Episode (6-1-23)

BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:00 PM, Jun 01, 2023
Bats Cats one day away from Regional NCAA (6-1-23)
UK Wildcats vs. Ball State Carinals (6-1-23)

We now have an idea of what the Kentucky Men's Basketball roster will look like. Chris Livingston and Oscar Tshiebwe have opted to stay in the NBA Draft while Antonio Reeves withdraws, but still no word on if he returns to Kentucky yet.

We talk to the voice of the Kentucky Bat Cats about Kentucky's upcoming regional match on Friday. Darren Headrick talks scouting reports, what Kentucky Baseball can do to seal the deal, and much more.

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

