BBN Tonight Full Episode (6-12-23)

The Kentucky Men's basketball team has added 3-star forward Jordan Burks to the roster. Burks joins the highly regarded incoming freshmen this season.

Kentucky Baseball's season has come to an end after being the first team since 2017 to advance to the NCAA Super Regionals. Eli Gehn recaps the weekend in Baton Rouge.

The Women's Track & Field team finished 6th overall in the NCAA Outdoor Championships, with Masai Russell earning three medals.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.