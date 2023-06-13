Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (6-12-23)

Posted at 8:00 PM, Jun 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-12 20:00:08-04
Baton Rouge Super Regional Recap (6-12-23)
Jordan Burks signs to UK (6-12-23)
Track & Field Cats finish 6th in NCAA Championships (6-12-23)

The Kentucky Men's basketball team has added 3-star forward Jordan Burks to the roster. Burks joins the highly regarded incoming freshmen this season.

Kentucky Baseball's season has come to an end after being the first team since 2017 to advance to the NCAA Super Regionals. Eli Gehn recaps the weekend in Baton Rouge.

The Women's Track & Field team finished 6th overall in the NCAA Outdoor Championships, with Masai Russell earning three medals.

