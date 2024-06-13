Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Tonight Full Episode (6-12-24)

BBN Tonight watch full episode
BBN Tonight
BBN Tonight watch full episode
Posted at 8:00 PM, Jun 12, 2024
Big Blue Send Off (6-12-24)
Darren Williams on the road to Omaha (6-12-24)
SEC ACC Challenge announced (6-12-24)
Men's Golf signs Jackson Klutznick (6-12-24)

It was a Big Blue Send-off for the Kentucky Baseball team Wednesday afternoon, and plenty of BBN showed up to cheer the Cats on their way to Omaha!

Former Wildcat Darren Williams joins Maggie Davis and Keith Farmer to talk about the current Cats and their chances in Nebraska.

The Men's Basketball team faces Clemson in the SEC/ACC Challenge on December 3rd.

Justin Klutznick has signed with the Men's Golf team.

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18